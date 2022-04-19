Photo Zone Overlooking Saryang-myeon and Suudo Island Created

Tongyeong City successfully created the ‘Suudo Observatory Viewpoint Photo Zone’ where you can see Suudo Island across from Donjimaeul at a glance.

This project, which was carried out to discover new tourist attractions, was finally selected for the ‘2022 Gyeongsangnam-do Resident Participatory Budget Resident Autonomous Competition Project’ in October last year after actively collecting opinions from Saryang-myeon residents.

Since the photo zone is adjacent to the starting point of the Jirisan hiking trail in Donjima Village, it is expected to provide a beautiful ocean view to tourists and to be used as a space for local residents to take a break while looking at the panoramic view of Suudo Island.

Suudo, the only inhabited island of Saryangdo, is also called Dongbaekseom because there are many camellia trees.