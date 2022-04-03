Image: City of Busan
Photo Zone to Promote 2030 Busan Expo Opens at Busan Station

Haps Staff

A photo zone in the waiting room on the second floor of Busan Station, the representative gateway area of ​​Busan has opened with the hope of hosting the 2030 Busan World Expo.

Busan webtoon artist Gaeun Hwang, Mentor School, and 5 masterclass teams jointly participated to install an LED sign engraved with the promotional text for the Busan World Expo 2030 in a large webtoon work produced at the live drawing show and completed the photo zone with a spotlight.

The webtoon introduces the North Port area, which is the representative landmark facility of Busan and the venue for the 2030 Busan World Expo, and includes Boogie, the communication character of Busan, and contains the citizens’ earnest message about hosting the Expo.

The city plans to use the photo zone as a publicity space for citizen supporters to create a boom in attracting pan-citizens in the second half of this year and the first half of next year, when the BIE field inspection team is expected to visit, and in the high season when many tourists visit Busan Station.

