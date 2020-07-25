Neowise Comet at Dadaepo/Image courtesy of Soni Aditya
Arts & CulturePhotography

Photographer Profile: Inspiring Photos in Dadaepo From Soni Aditya

Jeff Liebsch

When he’s not studying as a PhD student at POSTECH in Pohang, Soni Aditya from India shows his passion through the lens taking fantastic photos from around the peninsula.

An enthusiastic photographer, he is mainly interested in landscapes and travel photographs of Korea.

Talking about his favorite photo, he said capturing “Neowise Comet” was like a once in a life-time moment.

“We went to Dadaepo beach in Busan which is already famous for its sunset beauty. I joined one of the finest astrophotographer’s Lee Jae Rim who lives in Busan and my friend Kwon Young Jin who is a brilliant photographer in Pohang,” he said.

We reached there on time and made our setup; I captured some majestic shots of the sunset at the beach as well. But it was getting cloudy which was not good for the comet to be seen. We kept on waiting and the clouds passed away finally and we captured the historical moment on our cameras. I wish we could have got a clearer sky that night, but it was a moment which I will always remember.”

You can check out his other fantastic photos from around the peninsula on his Instagram

Here’s a sample of his work from his recent trip to Dadaepo below.

Sunset at Dadaepo/Image courtesy of Soni Aditya

Dadaepo Beach/Image courtesy of Soni Aditya

Fishing Pole/Image courtesy of Soni Aditya

Night Cityscape/Image courtesy of Soni Aditya

Sunshine/Image courtesy of Soni Aditya

Jeff Liebsch
Jeff Liebsch has contributed to Yahoo Sports, Eurobasket, Tribal Football and Yonhap News. He can be followed on Twitter at @chevybusan.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

Busan International Fireworks Festival Could Be Moved to North Port to Save This Year’s Show

Haps Staff -
A proposal to save this year's Busan International Fireworks Festival has been submitted according to local media reports.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Vision & Perspective 2020 – STRANGER IN A STRANGE LAND Exhibition Begins

Haps Staff -
The Busan Museum of Art will open its "Vision & Perspective - STRANGER IN A STRANGE LAND" exhibition from tomorrow.
Read more
Arts & Culture

BMA Collection Highlight II – All of Us Were Great Loners

Haps Staff -
The Busan Museum of Art is featuring its newest exhibition "All of Us Were Great Loners" through February 14, 2021.
Read more
Arts & Culture

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” Ballet Holding Two Shows This Weekend

Dynamic Busan Staff -
A ballet of William Shakespeare's most famous comedy, "A Midsummer Night's Dream," is being staged at the Busan Cultural Center on July 25 and 26
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: July 20 – July 26

Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more

The Latest

AD STARS 2020 Receives Over 20,000 Entires For The Fourth Year Running

Busan News Haps Staff -
AD STARS is pleased to confirm it has received 20,028 entries from 60 countries to this year’s awards, with an increase in entries from a diverse mix of markets around the globe.
Read more

1969 Bokcheon-dong, Accidental First Shovel @ Bokcheon Museum

Events Haps Staff -
Discover a special exhibition to celebrate the returning of the first tomb discovered in Bokcheon-dong in 1969 to its original location.
Read more

Photographer Profile: Inspiring Photos in Dadaepo From Soni Aditya

Arts & Culture Jeff Liebsch -
When he's not studying as a PhD student at POSTECH in Pohang, Soni Aditya from India shows his passion through the lens taking fantastic photos from around the peninsula.
Read more

Fans Will Be Allowed to Attend Baseball and Football Games From Tomorrow On a Limited Basis

Sports News BeFM News -
The government announced that fans of professional baseball and football will be allowed to attend games as early as Sunday, though on a limited basis.
Read more

Busan International Fireworks Festival Could Be Moved to North Port to Save This Year’s Show

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
A proposal to save this year's Busan International Fireworks Festival has been submitted according to local media reports.
Read more

Masks Must Be Worn at Five Busan Beaches From Today

Busan News Haps Staff -
Masks must now be worn at five of the city's beaches from today.
Read more
Busan
few clouds
26 ° C
26 °
26 °
65 %
3.1kmh
20 %
Sun
25 °
Mon
24 °
Tue
26 °
Wed
25 °
Thu
27 °

Dine & Drink

Busan Cafe Show Underway at BEXCO

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The 16th edition of the Busan Cafe Show returns to BEXCO through Sunday featuring delicious coffees and desserts.
Read more

HQ Gwangan Celebrates its 6th Anniversary Saturday Night

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
On Saturday, July 25th, HQ Gwangan is celebrating its 6th anniversary with food, drink specials, and three bands for your enjoyment.
Read more

Openings: Gino’s Pizza Brings a Taste of New York to Haeundae Beach

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
A welcome addition to the Haeundae dining scene, Gino's New York Pizza has opened its doors at the Pale de Cz.
Read more

Shuttle Begins New Pickup Service

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle has announced the launch of their new self-pickup service which will allow customers to place on-demand pickup orders from restaurants they can retrieve themselves.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea