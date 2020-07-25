Photographer Profile: Inspiring Photos in Dadaepo From Soni Aditya

When he’s not studying as a PhD student at POSTECH in Pohang, Soni Aditya from India shows his passion through the lens taking fantastic photos from around the peninsula.

An enthusiastic photographer, he is mainly interested in landscapes and travel photographs of Korea.

Talking about his favorite photo, he said capturing “Neowise Comet” was like a once in a life-time moment.

“We went to Dadaepo beach in Busan which is already famous for its sunset beauty. I joined one of the finest astrophotographer’s Lee Jae Rim who lives in Busan and my friend Kwon Young Jin who is a brilliant photographer in Pohang,” he said.

“We reached there on time and made our setup; I captured some majestic shots of the sunset at the beach as well. But it was getting cloudy which was not good for the comet to be seen. We kept on waiting and the clouds passed away finally and we captured the historical moment on our cameras. I wish we could have got a clearer sky that night, but it was a moment which I will always remember.”

You can check out his other fantastic photos from around the peninsula on his Instagram.

Here’s a sample of his work from his recent trip to Dadaepo below.