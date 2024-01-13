Photography Exhibition “Champion.nes + Perseverance” Underway at France Art Space

To celebrate the year of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024, Alliance Française presents an exclusive double exhibition in Busan of photographs of athletes who embody strong values with and beyond their sporting performances.

With the “Champion.ne.s” exhibition, an official project of Paris 2024, you will discover 4 socially engaged athletes, including two French Paralympic champions who, on and off the athletics track, fight for the inclusion of people with disabilities.

Echoing these champions, the exhibition “Perseverance” offers photographic portraits of two para-athletes from Busan who, in their respective disciplines, also embody the universal values of sport.

Champion.nes, 4 champions through the lens of 4 photographers

For its Cultural Olympiad, Paris 2024 introduces us to four champions through the work of four photo artists. These images shake up stereotypes, giving us a modern insight into socially engaged athletes.

Arnaud Assoumani, Aya Cissoko, Marie-Amélie Le Fur and Patricio Manuel are known for their sporting excellence, but also for their words, which are heard far beyond the sports track.

Fully dedicated to their causes, these women and men are striving for a more responsible and inclusive society. For example, Arnaud Assoumani and Marie-Amélie Le Fur, great figures in para-athletics, are campaigning off the track for better inclusion and easier access to sports for people with disabilities.

Photographer Maia Flore and boxer Patricio Manuel, the first transgender boxer to fight professionally in the United States, share a common affection for the landscapes of Los Angeles, California. It is on the isolated heights of the city that the photos were taken that show the magnificence of this man of infinite vitality.

These original stories encourage us to look well beyond the sporting achievements of these socially engaged athletes, to celebrate their work, and draw inspiration from their enthusiasm.

“Perseverance”, portraits of 2 Busan parasports athletes

Echoing the figures of Champion.nes, the exhibition “Perseverance” will also allow you to discover the unpublished portraits of two para-athletes from Busan, swimmer Park Mijin and tennis player Kim Kihoon.

Photographed by Kim Jungran during their training sessions, these portraits are both a testimony and a tribute and an opportunity to highlight the practice of para-sports in Busan.

As an ordinary office worker, Park Mijin underwent surgery due to health problems and started swimming as part of her rehabilitation. She was then selected to become a Para athlete and won the gold medal in her first appearance at the National Para Games. Since then, she has been one of the best athletes, winning multiple races in each of her participations.

In 2009, Kim Kihoon became a paraplegic of the lower limbs following a road accident and began his second life. He was released from the hospital after two long years of rehabilitation.

It was during this time, in an effort to take his mind off things, that he tried several para-sports, discovering a preference for wheelchair tennis. He won the bronze medal at the 2023 Para Games.

On the eve of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic year, they remind us that sport is a vector of fulfillment, surpassing, and emancipation for all.

Event Information

Location: FRANCE ART SPACE

Date: Through February 18