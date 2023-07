Swedish visual artist Erik Johansson’s “Surreal Photography” exhibit is taking place through October 8 at the Busan Cultural Center.

Event Information:

ERIK JOHANSSON SURREAL PHOTOGRAPHY

Period: Through October 8, 2023

Venue: Busan Cultural Center

Hours of Operation: 10:00-19:00 (Tue.-Sun.)

The last admission is one hour before closing.

Closed on Mondays

Tickets: 18,000 won for adults, 15,000 won for youths (middle to high school) and 12,000 won for children (aged 36 months to elementry school)

