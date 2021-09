Busan Citizens’ Hall is hosting a photography exhibit from Limb Eung-sik entitled “Busan to Seoul” until October 24th.

Event Information

Period: September 10 – October 24, 2021

Venue: Busan Citizens’ Hall

Hours of Operation: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (last admission is 5:00 p.m.)

Closed on Mondays and Chuseok (Sep. 21)

Free admission with pre-registration

Website