Image: JIMFF
EntertainmentMovies & TV

Photos From This Year’s JIMFF Opening Ceremony

Haps Staff

The 16th Jecheon International Music and Film Festival opened on the 13th at the Cultural Center in Jecheon City, Chungcheongbuk-do, with only a minimum number of people from the festival.

The opening ceremony, which started around 6:30 pm, was hosted by actors Jin Gu and Gong Seung Yeon. 

The 16th Jecheon International Music and Film Festival will be held for a total of five days from the opening ceremony to Monday, the 17th at the festival’s official online channel, MBC Chungbuk, and the event screening theater, Sounds Hannam Orfeo.

At the opening ceremony, even in the midst of the film industry stagnation due to the COVID-19 situation, a variety of stars made an appearance.

Director Lee Myung-se, the jury chairman of the international competition section, and director Seung-wook Oh, the director of the jury, Lee Han-seung, CEO of Riyang Film, CBS announcer Ji-hye Shin, and director Shim Chan-yang of the opening film The Days We Meet Again starring actors Hong I-sak and Jang Ha-eun, director Ahn Sang-hoon, who directed the official trailer for the 16th Film Festival, and Kim Hong-joon, director of The Jungle Story, a special section on the history of Korean music film, The Footsteps of Korean Music Movies all made an appearance.

The opening ceremony began with a memorial video of the late Ennio Morricone, a master of film music who passed away a while ago, and a message of condolence to Jecheon citizens who suffered from heavy rain.

Image: JIMFF

Image: JIMFF

Image: JIMFF

Image: JIMFF

Image: JIMFF

Image: JIMFF

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Movies & TV

“JIMFF Cine Concert” Online Program Info Released

Haps Staff -
The 16th Jecheon International Music Film Festival has announced some of its new programs as this year's festival will be mostly held online.
Read more
Movies & TV

Dureraum Summer Special 2020 Begins Tuesday

Haps Staff -
Busan Cinema Center will hold a special film exhibit “Summer Special 2020” from Tuesday until August 26th for film lovers.
Read more
Movies & TV

Actress Park Bo-young, Pianist Lim Dong-hyuk Appointed as Ambassadors for 16th JIMFF

Haps Staff -
Actress Park Bo-young and world-renowned pianist Lim Dong-hyuk were appointed as ambassadors for the 16th Jecheon International Music Film Festival.
Read more
Movies & TV

2020 Korea International Ocean Film Festival Begins Today

Haps Staff -
The 2020 Korea International Ocean Film Festival gets underway today for three days at the Busan Cinema Center.
Read more
Movies & TV

Ahn Sang-hoon Directs the Official Trailer of the 16th Jecheon International Music Film Festival

Haps Staff -
The official trailer of the 16th Jecheon International Music Film Festival, which recently decided to convert to a non-face-to-face film festival, has been released.
Read more
Movies & TV

9th Arab Film Festival Begins Tomorrow in Busan and Seoul

Haps Staff -
The 9th Arab Film Festival runs from July 16 through July 21 at the Busan Cinema Center and features 11 great films for 1,000...
Read more

The Latest

City of Busan to Have Intensive Quarantine Inspections this Holiday Weekend

Busan News BeFM News -
The city of Busan decided to devote all efforts to quarantine due to concerns on COVID19 infection spread during the Liberation Day holiday.
Read more

Photos From This Year’s JIMFF Opening Ceremony

Movies & TV Haps Staff -
The 16th Jecheon International Music and Film Festival opened on the 13th at the Cultural Center in Jecheon City, Chungcheongbuk-do, with only a minimum number of people from the festival.
Read more

15th Busan International Magic Festival Underway

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The 15th Busan International Magic Festival gets underway today through Sunday at Gunam-ro in Haeundae.
Read more

15 People Rescued at Haeundae Beach Due to Summer’s First Rip Current

Busan News BeFM News -
15 people were rescued on Haeundae beach yesterday afternoon due to the season’s first rip current.
Read more

Busan Laochra GAA Summer Co-Ed Cornhole Tourney

Events Haps Staff -
On Saturday, August 15th, HQ Gwangan will be teaming up with Busan Laochra Gaelic Athletic Association to put on a Summer Co-Ed Cornhole Tourney.
Read more

Surfers Must Now Wear Masks in Busan

Sports News BeFM News -
Surfers at beaches in Busan are now required to wear masks in efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Read more
Busan
overcast clouds
27 ° C
27 °
27 °
83 %
3.1kmh
89 %
Fri
27 °
Sat
30 °
Sun
30 °
Mon
31 °
Tue
31 °

Dine & Drink

Learn to Cook Southeast Asian Dishes this Summer at the ASEAN Culture House in Haeundae

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
The ASEAN Culture House is continuing its Easy Access program with its latest series of cooking classes that are running until September 27.
Read more

11 Employees at a Lotteria in Seoul Test Positive for Coronavirus

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
At least 11 employees at a local fast-food franchise have tested positive for the new coronavirus, raising concerns over a possibly bigger outbreak.
Read more

Busan Bites: Pohang Hoeghwan

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Specializing in soups made with halfbeak fish and stingray, Pohang Hoeghwan is unique in its preparation of soup.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: French Delights at De Marigny in Marine City

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
Operated by the popular OPS bakery, De Marigny aims to please in their cafe and brasserie that offers simple food in an elegant setting.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea