Photos From This Year’s JIMFF Opening Ceremony

The 16th Jecheon International Music and Film Festival opened on the 13th at the Cultural Center in Jecheon City, Chungcheongbuk-do, with only a minimum number of people from the festival.

The opening ceremony, which started around 6:30 pm, was hosted by actors Jin Gu and Gong Seung Yeon.

The 16th Jecheon International Music and Film Festival will be held for a total of five days from the opening ceremony to Monday, the 17th at the festival’s official online channel, MBC Chungbuk, and the event screening theater, Sounds Hannam Orfeo.

At the opening ceremony, even in the midst of the film industry stagnation due to the COVID-19 situation, a variety of stars made an appearance.

Director Lee Myung-se, the jury chairman of the international competition section, and director Seung-wook Oh, the director of the jury, Lee Han-seung, CEO of Riyang Film, CBS announcer Ji-hye Shin, and director Shim Chan-yang of the opening film The Days We Meet Again starring actors Hong I-sak and Jang Ha-eun, director Ahn Sang-hoon, who directed the official trailer for the 16th Film Festival, and Kim Hong-joon, director of The Jungle Story, a special section on the history of Korean music film, The Footsteps of Korean Music Movies all made an appearance.

The opening ceremony began with a memorial video of the late Ennio Morricone, a master of film music who passed away a while ago, and a message of condolence to Jecheon citizens who suffered from heavy rain.