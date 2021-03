Pablo Picasso’s “Massacre in Korea” painting will be exhibited for the first time in the country beginning in May.

The organizers, Vichae Art Museum, will host the event at the Hangaram Arts Center Museum in southern Seoul from May 1st through August 29th.

Around 110 artworks will be at the exhibition which is entitled “Into the Myth”.

The artworks are on loan from the Musee Picasso in Paris.