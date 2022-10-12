‘Picnic Boogi’ Appears in Busan Citizens Park

The city of Busan has installed the Busan City Communication Character ‘Boogi’ sculpture at the entrance to the north gate of Busan Citizens Park, which contains the eco-friendly message of “Practice carbon neutrality”.

The sculpture is named ‘Picnic Boogi’, and it was installed to deliver an eco-friendly message to visitors to Busan Citizens Park. It states to ‘Reduce the use of disposable products and enjoy outings with food in multi-use containers’ to make Busan a carbon-neutral city.

‘Picnic Boogi’ is 2.4m high and about 5m² in size and will remain for the next three years, and uses a tumbler instead of disposable products, and is enjoying an eco-friendly outing sitting on a sandwich brought in a picnic bag.

On the cross-section of the sandwich where ‘Picnic Boogi’ sits, the message ‘Enjoy an eco-friendly outing with Boogi!’ is engraved on the tumbler, and ‘Please refrain from using disposable products!’

In addition, ‘Picnic Boogi’ is a photo zone, and adults and children alike can sit on a picnic bag or stand in front of the statue to take pictures in various poses.

To commemorate the citizens’ interest and the installation of the sculpture for a ‘carbon-neutral city’, the city is launching the ‘Courageous Picnic’ campaign through the 9th of next month.