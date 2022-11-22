The Provisional Capital Memorial Hall announced that a special exhibition of “War-Time Refugee Capital, Busan PICTORIAL PUSAN 1951-1955” will be held from Saturday, October 29th to Sunday, December 25th in the outdoor garden of the Provisional Capital Museum.

This special exhibition was designed to examine the identity and characteristics of the Republic of Korea and Busan during the Korean War to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War and the designation of Busan’s provisional capital. Through the unknown appearance of Busan in the English version of “Korean Pictorial”, the various aspects of Busan, the capital of refugees from 1951 to 1955, were newly illuminated.

The exhibition is divided into three main themes: Prologue War-Time Evacuation Capital Chapter 1 Temporary Capital Busan, Chapter 2 Industrial City Busan, and Chapter 3 Culture and Tourism City Busan.

Event Information

Special Exhibition of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall

Period: October 29-December 25, 2022

Venue: Provisional Capital Memorial Hall

Opening Hours: 9am – 6pm (Closed on Mondays)

Free admission

Website