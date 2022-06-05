Pier Paolo Pasolini Retrospective: The Centenary of His Birth

15 films from the Italian director will be screened during this film retrospective until June 16.
Event Information
Period: Through June 16, 2022
Venue: Busan Cinema Center
Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members and youth/ 4,000 won for senior and morning movie
Website: www.dureraum.org
Film List
Salo le 120 giornate di Sodoma / Salo, or the 120 Days of Sodom
Il fiore delle mille e una notte / Arabian Nights
I racconti di Canterbury / The Canterbury Tales
Il Decameron / The Decameron
Appunti per un’Orestiade africana / Notes Towards an African Orestes
Medea
Porcile / Pigsty
Teorema / Theorem
Edipo Re / Oedipus Rex
Uccellacci e uccellini / The Hawks and the Sparrows
Il vangelo secondo Matteo / The Gospel According to St. Matthew
Comizi d’amore / Love Meetings
La rabbia / The Anger
Mamma Roma
Accattone