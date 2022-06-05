Events

Pier Paolo Pasolini Retrospective: The Centenary of His Birth

15 films from the Italian director will be screened during this film retrospective until June 16.

Period: Through June 16, 2022

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members and youth/ 4,000 won for senior and morning movie

Website: www.dureraum.org

Salo le 120 giornate di Sodoma / Salo, or the 120 Days of Sodom

Il fiore delle mille e una notte / Arabian Nights

I racconti di Canterbury / The Canterbury Tales

Il Decameron / The Decameron

Appunti per un’Orestiade africana / Notes Towards an African Orestes

Medea

Porcile / Pigsty

Teorema / Theorem

Edipo Re / Oedipus Rex

Uccellacci e uccellini / The Hawks and the Sparrows

Il vangelo secondo Matteo / The Gospel According to St. Matthew

Comizi d’amore / Love Meetings

La rabbia / The Anger

Mamma Roma

Accattone

