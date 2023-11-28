Pilot Construction and Operation of Barefoot Red Clay Road Opened at 3/15 Marine Nuri Park

Changwon Special City has introduced a pilot construction and operation of a barefoot red clay path in the newly established 3/15 Marine Nuri Park.

In response to the nationwide enthusiasm for barefoot walking and a desire to promote citizen health, a 240m section of the disaster prevention hill walking trail has been transformed into a barefoot red clay road.

Located in the Wolyeong-dong area of 3/15 Marine Nuri Park, the construction was completed in mid-November and officially opened on November 27.

Changwon City encourages the public to embrace the barefoot experience on the Hwangto Road, with restrictions on bicycles and dogs, and discourages usage during rainy weather.

With the addition of the Red Clay Trail, the 3/15 Marine Nuri Park now boasts a complete Disaster Prevention Hill Trail, featuring three themed trails (masato 1.46km, palm mat 0.6km, and red clay 0.24km), covering a total of 2.3km.