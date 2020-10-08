Pink Muhly Grass at Eulsukdo Migratory Bird Park Removed Yesterday

The pink muhly grass at Eulsukdo Migratory Bird Park was removed yesterday by officials from the Nakdong River Management Headquarters.

The pink grass is a popular tourist spot each fall where people flock to in order to take Instagram-worthy photos with their families and friends.

Officials from the park, however, removed all of the 1,221 square meters of the grass yesterday at 2 p.m. in order to prevent crowds spreading coronavirus.

For those looking to check out the pink muhly, you’ll still be in luck as Daejeo Ecological Park has decided to keep it this year.

Authorities said that with the park eight times larger than Eulsukdo, it would be easier to social distance.