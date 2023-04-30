“Pinkfong Baby Shark” Animation Released to Promote Busan World Expo 2030

The city of Busan and The Pinkfong Company Co., Ltd. released a new animation ‘Save the Earth, Save the World’ of ‘Baby Shark’ on their YouTube channel.

The Pinkfong Company’s ‘Baby Shark’ is Korea’s representative content intellectual property (IP) and is receiving full love and support from fans around the world.

The number of views of the ‘Pinkfong Baby Shark Gymnastics’ video posted on YouTube is recording 12.7 billion, far exceeding the world’s population of 8 billion, which is unrivaled among all YouTube video views.

This animation was produced as part of ‘Baby Shark”s promotional ambassador activities for the Busan World Expo 2030.

On March 29, announcing the appointment of an honorary ambassador, a trailer for this animation was released. Despite being a trailer, it recorded an unprecedented 250,000 views within two weeks of its release, drawing much attention from subscribers around the world.

In this animation, the character ‘Baby Shark’ and ‘Boogi’, a Busan seagull widely loved as a communication character in Busan, are animal friends who are in danger due to climate change and cannot come to Busan.

Baby Shark’ and Boogi save their animal friends by practicing saving, reusing, and recycling together when their animal friends cannot come to Busan due to marine pollution caused by garbage and rising sea water temperature due to exhaust gas.

These practices to save the earth are encouraged with animal friends, saying ‘Let’s start together in BUSAN’ and ‘Start here in BUSAN’.

Busan, a candidate city to host the 2030 World Expo, naturally announces that it intends to promote ‘humanity coexistence projects’ such as ‘overcoming the climate crisis’ and ‘realizing a sustainable society with nature’ through the 2030 Busan World Expo.

It is expected that viewers will enjoy the animation more fun by effectively conveying the messages of participation in practice using the representative sound source of ‘Baby Shark’ and the ringing chorus of ‘Doo-doo-doo-doo-doo’.

The animation was produced in English as people all over the world watch it. You can watch it through the official YouTube channel of The Pink Pong Company Co., Ltd. and the official YouTube channel of the Busan World Expo 2030.

In addition, the sculptures of ‘Baby Shark’ and ‘Boogie’, which were installed in the international departure hall of Gimhae Airport in line with the release of the trailer, will be moved to Haeundae Beach, a representative tourist destination in Busan, after May to continue promotional activities for the Busan World Expo 2030.