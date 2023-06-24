“Pinkfong Baby Shark Hometown Festival Hello, Busan!” to be Held July 1

The city of Busan and The Pinkfong Company have joined hands to announce the upcoming ‘Pinkfong Baby Shark Hometown Festival <Hello, Busan!>’.

The festival, part of the ‘Baby Shark Busan Hometown Project’, aims to bring joy and excitement to children and families.

The highlight of the festival will be the unveiling of a magnificent super-large baby shark floating sculpture.

With dimensions of 13m in height and 17.5m in width, the sculpture will be displayed on the water of Suyeonggang APEC Naru Park throughout July.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to capture memorable moments at a specially arranged photo zone featuring baby sharks and the picturesque Suyeong River, perfect for sharing on social media.

To commemorate the opening of the ‘2023 Baby Shark Busan Festival <Hello, Busan!>’, the ‘Opening Declaration Ceremony’ will take place at 1:00 p.m. on July 1st at the outdoor stage of APEC Naru Park.

The ceremony will officially introduce the world view of the Baby Shark Busan Hometown Project. Visitors can look forward to a variety of performances and experience events, including prize draws, live performances of baby shark nursery rhymes, magic bubble shows, balloon displays, face painting, distribution of baby shark souvenirs, and a dedicated picnic zone.

Following the signing of the baby shark hometown project agreement, the city of Busan appointed baby shark as a public relations ambassador for the 2030 Busan World Expo.

They collaborated with Boogi, a communication character in Busan, to produce a promotional video and created a large-scale baby shark photo zone highlighting various aspects of Busan.