Pinkfong Baby Shark Selected as an Ambassador for the Busan World Expo 2030

Pinkfong Baby Shark, a global intellectual property (IP) that encompasses the world and all generations and is as popular as BTS, was appointed as the 5th public relations ambassador for the 2030 Busan World Expo.

This is the fifth time a public relations ambassador for the Busan World Expo 2030 has been appointed, following movie star Lee Jung-jae, virtual human ROZY, BTS, and soprano Sumi Jo.

‘Baby Shark’ of The Pinkfong Company Co., Ltd. is Korea’s leading content intellectual property (IP). Since it was first released on YouTube in 2016 with a song with an addictive chorus that starts with “Baby Shark Thururu Turu~”, it has received full love and support from fans around the world.

The number of views of the ‘Pinkfong Baby Shark Gymnastics’ YouTube video has recorded 12.5 billion, far exceeding the world’s population of 8 billion, which is unrivaled among all YouTube video views.

Through this business agreement, the city and The Pink Pong Company Co., Ltd. set ‘Busan’ as the hometown of baby sharks, and will build storytelling, city branding, tourism promotion marketing, and building a tourism infrastructure to help host the 2030 Busan World Expo.

A ‘teaser video’ that will raise expectations for the main video to be produced to promote the 2030 Busan World Expo was released yesterday and the main story will be released in April.

The main story will include the world view and performance of ‘Baby Shark’, who visited Busan to save friends in danger due to the climate crisis and inform about Busan, the hopeful location of the 2030 World Expo.

In the video, ‘Boogi’, a Busan seagull widely loved as a communication character in Busan, makes a surprise appearance and plans to join forces with ‘Baby Shark’ to help friends in danger.

All videos will be produced in English for global fans and posted on the official YouTube channel of The Pinkfong Company.

The city, together with The Pinkfong Company Co., Ltd., created a large photo zone with sculptures of ‘Baby Shark’ and ‘Boogi’ and various aspects of Busan in the international departure hall of Gimhae Airport in line with the release of this teaser video.