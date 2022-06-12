Placido Domingo Live in Busan Tickets Go On Sale Tonight

Placido Domingo is holding a two-hour concert at the outdoor theater at the Busan Cinema Center on Sunday, June 26th at 7 p.m.

For those interested in attending, tickets for the event go on sale tonight from 8 p.m. on Ticket Link.

The concert features the Prime Philharmonic Orchestra led by conductor Francesco Ivan Ciampa, a beautiful melodic stage with soprano Jennifer Rawley, and a very special time with special guest tenor Kim Ho-jung, who Placido Domingo personally invited.

Performance information

Performance period: June 26, 2022 (Sun)

Performance time: 7 pm

Venue: Busan Cinema Center Outdoor Theater

Ticket price: VIP seat 550,000 won / RS seat 440,000 won / R seat 385,000 won / S seat 275,000 won

Viewing time: 120 minutes in total (no intermission)

Viewing level: 9 years old or older