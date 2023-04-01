Plan to Develop Busan North Port After 2030 Expo Should it Win Announced

The Busan City Government has already devised a comprehensive plan to develop the Busan North Port after the world expo should it succeed in attracting the 2030 Expo.

The North Port Redevelopment Zone and Uam Pier, which are proposed as the expo venues, will be transformed into a multi-dimensional global hub, consisting of a cultural district, a business district, and a marine industry cluster.

The area for the first phase of the redevelopment plan will become a complex cultural district as it serves a strategic point for land and marine transportation

It will be developed into an international marine tourism hub, featuring green waterfront spaces and a host of tourism, leisure, and marina facilities.

For the themed pavilion and convention facilities, the city will create a collaborative environment combining the commercial, distribution, finance, marine, logistics, and convention industries.

In addition, Uam Pier will be designated as a marine industry cluster to attract marine-related manufacturing, further boosting the area’s development.