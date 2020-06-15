Image: Busan City
NewsBusan News

Plans for 2030 World Expo Bid in Busan Picking Up Steam

BeFM News

The city of Busan has begun coming up with a comprehensive plan to gain votes for the 2030 World Expo.

Busan City held the ‘2030 Busan World Expo Master Plan Establishment Launch Report’ at the BEXCO Convention Hall yesterday afternoon.

The briefing session was be attended by the head of the comprehensive plan, Yumyeong-hee, who is also the Minister of Trade, and the acting mayor Byun Seong-wan of Busan city.

The overall direction of the master plan was be checked at the briefing session, as well as to confirm the affirmation of the central government and the city of Busan’s will to attract the World Expo.

The service period is until the end of 2021, and the World Expo event site for attraction is located in the North Port of Busan where the port redevelopment project is in full swing.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Officetel Resident Being Investigated for Constantly Harassing the Building Manager

BeFM News -
An apartment manager in Busan filed a complaint with the police on being harassed by a resident for nearly a year. 
Read more
Busan News

Traffic Deaths Down 20% From Last Year After Latest Crackdown

BeFM News -
According to Busan Police Agency, for three months since February, during its 100-day plan to reduce traffic accidents, there were 3,002 traffic accidents, down from 3,600 during the same period last year or a 16.6% decrease on-year.
Read more
Busan News

Three Arrested for Selling Illegal Drug They Said Could Treat COVID-19

BeFM News -
Police caught three people for illegally bringing into the country an antiviral drug with no import permit or clinical trials and selling them as a special drug to treat COVID-19.
Read more
Busan News

Up to 150mm of Rain Forecasted This Weekend in Busan and Southern Region

Haps Staff -
Heavy rains are expected this weekend around Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam province.
Read more
Busan News

QR Code Registration Begins at High Risk Facilities in Busan

BeFM News -
In accordance with the government's quarantine guidelines for COVID-19, the QR code-based registration will be installed at eight types of high-risk facilities for the pandemic virus spread in Busan as well.
Read more
Busan News

“AI Korea 2020” to be Held in September in Busan

BeFM News -
An artificial intelligence (AI) exhibition and conference will be held in Busan, where smart cities and special blockchain projects are promoted.
Read more

The Latest

Plans for 2030 World Expo Bid in Busan Picking Up Steam

Busan News BeFM News -
The city of Busan has begun coming up with a comprehensive plan to gain votes for the 2030 World Expo.
Read more

27th Busan International Food Expo Begins Tomorrow at BEXCO

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Busan International Food Expo will take place from June 17 to June 20 at BEXCO’s Exhibition Center 1 Hall 1 and 2.
Read more

BFIC Recruiting Busan-based International Students

Lifestyle Busan City News -
The Busan Foundation for International Cooperation (BFIC) is recruiting Busan-based international students for an internship program.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Saryangdo Healing Coastal Road

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
A great place to take a break from city life, Tongyeong City Godongsan coastal roadway is a sure way to relieve stress.
Read more

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra: Special Concert to be Held Tomorrow

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The Busan Philharmonic Orchestra will hold a special concert tomorrow evening at the Busan Cultural Center.
Read more

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Business News Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
23 ° C
23 °
23 °
64 %
2.1kmh
65 %
Mon
23 °
Tue
27 °
Wed
24 °
Thu
20 °
Fri
23 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea