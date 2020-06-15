Plans for 2030 World Expo Bid in Busan Picking Up Steam

The city of Busan has begun coming up with a comprehensive plan to gain votes for the 2030 World Expo.

Busan City held the ‘2030 Busan World Expo Master Plan Establishment Launch Report’ at the BEXCO Convention Hall yesterday afternoon.

The briefing session was be attended by the head of the comprehensive plan, Yumyeong-hee, who is also the Minister of Trade, and the acting mayor Byun Seong-wan of Busan city.

The overall direction of the master plan was be checked at the briefing session, as well as to confirm the affirmation of the central government and the city of Busan’s will to attract the World Expo.

The service period is until the end of 2021, and the World Expo event site for attraction is located in the North Port of Busan where the port redevelopment project is in full swing.