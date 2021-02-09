Plans for COVID-19 Vaccinations in Busan Released

The city of Busan has announced its “Basic Plan for COVID-19 Vaccination in Busan” which aims to form collective immunity by November by vaccinating all citizens.

The target of vaccination is 2,949,000 citizens over the age of 18, and the vaccination target is 70% of Busan citizens.

Children, adolescents, and pregnant women who are excluded from vaccination will decide whether to receive the vaccination at a later date according to clinical results.

The order of vaccination will be expanded step by step, starting with the COVID-19 patient treatment medical staff, residents and workers in nursing hospitals and nursing facilities, and first responders according to the government plan confirmed through the deliberation of the vaccination expert committee.

The plan follows timelines throughout the year:

1st Quarter of 2021: COVID-19 patient care team, nursing hospitals and nursing facility residents and workers, COVID-19 first responders, and 74,000 high-risk patients

2nd Quarter of 2021: Home-based welfare facilities for the elderly, residents and workers of facilities such as the disabled and homeless, over 65 years old including 719,000 health care workers working at medical institutions

Second half 0f 2021: 2,156,000 people including adults with chronic diseases, adults aged 18-64, soldiers, police, fire, education, and childcare facilities

Priority Vaccinations

There are 1,445 doctors and nurses in 10 hospitals including Busan University Hospital, which is a dedicated hospital in Busan to treat COVID-19 patients, which is the priority target for vaccination in Busan. Vaccination is available at the local vaccination center (Yangsan Busan National University Hospital) and the hospital itself.

In addition, from March, vaccinations are provided for nursing hospitals and nursing facility admissions (admissions) and workers who are vulnerable to group infections, and nursing hospitals where doctors work is self-vaccinated, but nursing facilities are considered for residents with limited mobility.

A health center visit team (1 doctor, 1 nurse, 2 administrative personnel) or contracted doctor for each facility (contract doctor) will be used.

Health care professionals and first responders to COVID-19 (119 paramedics, quarantine officers, epidemiological investigators) at medical institutions that are frequently used by severely ill patients (advanced general hospitals, general hospitals) will be eligible for vaccination.

Second Round of Vaccinations

In the second quarter, residents and workers of vulnerable facilities such as home-based welfare facilities for the elderly, facilities for residence and use of the disabled, and citizens over 65 years of age are targeted. The vaccination target is sequentially expanded.

The vaccination method is divided into 4 types: vaccination center, consigned medical institution, self vaccination, and visit vaccinations.

Citizens use vaccination centers and consignment medical institutions, and medical institutions can self-vaccine. Vaccinations are also operated at facilities for people with disabilities, such as residents of elderly care facilities and facilities for severely disabled people.

The vaccination center is scheduled to be operated first after mid-March at the Citizen Love House in the Citizen’s Park, and one for each district and county from July. The city plans to select about 1,000 hospitals and clinics as consigned medical institutions so that citizens can easily receive vaccinations at hospitals and clinics near their residence.

Vaccination centers will be vaccinated with the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine, Modena and Pfizer vaccine, and consignment medical institutions will be vaccinated with viral vector vaccines AstraZeneca and Janssen.

The vaccination procedure is to check whether vaccination is possible through a pre-inoculation before vaccination and then vaccination. After vaccination, patients will stay at the vaccination institution for a certain period of time (15-30 minutes) for observation of the occurrence of adverse reactions.

In addition, if you enter your name and resident registration number through the COVID-19 Vaccination System which was established by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to guide vaccination-related information, it will let you know whether you are a priority target or not, approximate vaccination timing, and Inoculation institutions nearby.

Inquiries can be checked in real-time, such as cumulative/daily, number of vaccinations by country/region, and reporting status of adverse reactions. Vaccination reservations can be made through the Internet, call center (1339), and visits.

The city of Busan is also preparing a civil complaint response plan for each vaccination period.

At the initial stage of vaccination, 120 call centers are used to conduct civic consultation, and when full-scale vaccination begins, a dedicated call center including medical consultation specialists will be opened to operate an accurate vaccine consultation system and promptly respond to civil discomfort.

“For the daily recovery that all citizens desperately desire, please actively participate in vaccinations so that various types of vaccines can be quickly and safely administered according to the plans of the government and Busan city,” Busan Mayor Lee Byung-jin said.