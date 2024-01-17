Lifestyle

Plans Reveiled for Korea’s Largest Pet Theme Park in Gijang

By Haps Staff

The city of Busan has unveiled plans for Korea’s largest pet theme park to be situated in Gijang-gun.

Located in Ondang-gol, Cheolma-myeon, Gijang-gun, the park will span an expansive 606,222 m2, with a project cost of 46.1 billion won, surpassing Busan Citizens Park in size.

Construction is scheduled to commence in 2026, targeting completion by year-end.

Donggam Trail, offering pet-friendly walks, will open in January 2026.

Key facilities encompass a pet walking trail, adoption center, pet culture center, animation experience center, and pet culture and art village.

The plan emphasizes a 3.8 km pet trail amid the adjacent forest, an 8,000㎡ pet playground, and annually-themed streets inspired by animations like ‘My Neighbor Totoro’ and ‘Doraemon.’

