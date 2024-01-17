Plans Reveiled for Korea’s Largest Pet Theme Park in Gijang

The city of Busan has unveiled plans for Korea’s largest pet theme park to be situated in Gijang-gun.

Located in Ondang-gol, Cheolma-myeon, Gijang-gun, the park will span an expansive 606,222 m2, with a project cost of 46.1 billion won, surpassing Busan Citizens Park in size.

Construction is scheduled to commence in 2026, targeting completion by year-end.

Donggam Trail, offering pet-friendly walks, will open in January 2026.

Key facilities encompass a pet walking trail, adoption center, pet culture center, animation experience center, and pet culture and art village.

The plan emphasizes a 3.8 km pet trail amid the adjacent forest, an 8,000㎡ pet playground, and annually-themed streets inspired by animations like ‘My Neighbor Totoro’ and ‘Doraemon.’