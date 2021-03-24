Plans to Add Pedestrian Walkway Paths on Gwangan Bridge Scrapped

The city of Busan has decided against an idea to promote a project to build a pedestrian-only road for citizens and tourists to walk along the Gwangan Bridge.

The city government had set aside 90 million won for the project since last March for a feasibility study which found that lanes must be reduced and various bridge railings must be relocated or newly installed in order to secure the pedestrian path of the Gwangan Bridge.

However, the durability and safety of the existing bridge are likely to be degraded due to it being a steel deck bridge, which is vulnerable to welding or additional bolting in the construction.

In addition, noise and vibration values were found to exceed standards, and more importantly, that dangerous wind speeds of 7m/sec to 32m/sec occurred 17,994 times last year.

Instant strong winds occur irregularly, which poses a threat to the safety of pedestrians.

In a survey conducted earlier this month, 65.6% of some 600 citizens voted in favor of creating a pedestrian path.

However, in a Google online survey, semi-trailers and heavy-duty truck drivers were heavily opposed to the idea with up to 75% disagreeing on the proposal.

Those who voted against it cited noise, possible accidents, and possible suicides as the reason.

The city announced that it will still open the bridge up for walking special events.

Currently, the bridge is open to pedestrians a total of eight times per year, including the Sunrise Festival.