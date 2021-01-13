NewsBusan News

Plastic Waste Significantly Increasing in Busan

BeFM News

Plastic waste has significantly increased due to the holiday season and the prolonged pandemic.

The amount of plastic waste that entered Busan city’s recycling plant in the last three months increased by 10.6% compared to the same period last year.

Last month about 2,010 tons of plastic waste entered the recycling plant, which only has a processing capacity of 1,600 tons.

A city official said the reduction of working hours at the plant this year seems to have also played a role with the 52-hour workweek system going into effect and added that the city will expand the facility’s capacity to handle the unprocessed waste in the near future.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Universities in Busan See Decrease in Acceptance Rate for Regular Admissions

BeFM News -
Following a decrease in early admissions, four-year universities in Busan also saw a drop in their acceptance rate for regular admissions this year compared to last year. 
Read more
Busan News

Busan to Expand its Railway Networks

BeFM News -
The city of Busan announced its 2nd revision to the Busan Metropolitan Railway Network construction plan.
Read more
Busan News

Two Churches Continue to Refuse to Follow Non Face-to-Face Worship Measures

Haps Staff -
Two churches in Busan continue to ignore the non-face-to-face worship measures by quarantine authorities.
Read more
Busan News

Mobile Screening Center To Check Taxi Drivers For COVID-19 Opens This Week

BeFM News -
A mobile screening clinic to test taxi drivers for COVID-19 will be in operation.
Read more
Busan News

Two More Businesses Caught Violating the Infectious Disease Prevention Act

BeFM News -
Amid business restrictions in place with no entertainment bars allowed to open after 9 pm until noon the next day, the Busan Police Agency and local government officials conducted a joint crackdown against businesses violating the Infectious Disease Prevention Act.
Read more
Busan News

Second Stage of North Port Redevelopment Project to Begin This Year

BeFM News -
The second stage of the North Port redevelopment project will begin this year.
Read more

The Latest

Korea Grand Sale Gets Underway Today

Shopping, Home & Living Haps Staff -
The Korea Grand Sale, a shopping tourism festival for foreign tourists offers specials from various participating companies, airlines, hotels, duty-free shops, department stores, and theme parks which aims to offer great discounts and cultural performances for visitors.
Read more

Plastic Waste Significantly Increasing in Busan

Busan News BeFM News -
Plastic waste has significantly increased due to the holiday season and the prolonged pandemic.
Read more

Some Convenience Store Lunch Boxes Carry 68% of Recommended Daily Sodium Intake

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The average sodium intake of some convenience store lunch boxes contains up to 68% of the recommended sodium intake according to a new report.
Read more

Korea Destinations: 5 Reasons to Visit Danyang

Domestic Destinations Cindy Choi -
Great for a weekend outing, there are plenty of things to see and do in the mountainous region rich in nature and history.
Read more

Clayarch Gimhae Museum of Art Receives Gold Prize in Asia’s Largest Design Competition

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Clayarch Gimhae Museum of Art has won the gold prize at the 2020 Asian Design Prize (ADP).
Read more

Busan International Art Center to Break Ground This Friday

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The Busan International Art Center scheduled to be built within Busan Citizen's Park in Busanjin-gu is set to break ground from this Friday.
Read more
Busan
few clouds
7 ° C
7 °
7 °
61 %
2.6kmh
20 %
Wed
7 °
Thu
10 °
Fri
14 °
Sat
4 °
Sun
1 °

Dine & Drink

Some Convenience Store Lunch Boxes Carry 68% of Recommended Daily Sodium Intake

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The average sodium intake of some convenience store lunch boxes contains up to 68% of the recommended sodium intake according to a new report.
Read more

Shuttle Delivery Adds More Options in Haeundae

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle Delivery has added more delivery options in the Haeundae area.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Spicy Braised Monkfish – Mijeong Agujjim in Nam-gu

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Located around 300 meters from the UN intersection, Mijeong would be a good option if you are around UN cemetery and love to try Korean spicy braised seafood.
Read more

Enjoy an Oyster Rockefeller and Sparkling Wine Dish at McQueen’s

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Indulge in a fantastic combination of fresh Tongyeong fresh oysters in the winter season with soft and light oyster gratin at McQueen's bar at the Ananti Hilton.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 