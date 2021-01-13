Plastic Waste Significantly Increasing in Busan

Plastic waste has significantly increased due to the holiday season and the prolonged pandemic.

The amount of plastic waste that entered Busan city’s recycling plant in the last three months increased by 10.6% compared to the same period last year.

Last month about 2,010 tons of plastic waste entered the recycling plant, which only has a processing capacity of 1,600 tons.

A city official said the reduction of working hours at the plant this year seems to have also played a role with the 52-hour workweek system going into effect and added that the city will expand the facility’s capacity to handle the unprocessed waste in the near future.