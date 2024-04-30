Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

‘Play Well, Grow Well’: Sacheon City Celebrates Children’s Day 2024

By Haps Staff

Sacheon City will host the ‘2024 Sacheon City Children’s Day Festival’ at Noeul Square, Sacheon City Hall on May 5th, marking the 102nd Children’s Day.

Organized by the Sacheon City Welfare and Youth Foundation, the event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. under the theme ‘Play Well, Grow Well’.

Children can enjoy 10 engaging stage performances and 25 hands-on activities.

The performance area features pungmul, K-pop dancing, and bands, and the experience area includes face painting, roulette, a bubble experience zone, a magic art photo zone, and key ring making among others.

Programs promoting children’s safety and well-being will be available, including a traffic safety experience and recreational activities.

A free shuttle bus service will ensure easy access to the event venue for all attendees.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Mischa Maisky Cello Recital Held Tonight in Haman

ASEAN-Korea National Garden Expected to Become a New Center for Tourism on the South Coast

Dates for Namhae’s German Village Beer Festival 2024 Announced

18th Treasure Island Mijo Port Anchovy & Marine Products Festival to be Held May 11-12

Lotte Department Store Masan Branch to Close June 30

40th Sancheong Hwangmaesan Azalea Festival Begins Today

The Latest

Donghaeng Festival Kicks Off in Busan with a Celebration of Small Businesses

Mischa Maisky Cello Recital Held Tonight in Haman

Busan Launches Marine Bus and Metro Marine Campaign

2024 아기상어 부산 페스티벌 “안녕, 부산!” 개최

Lotte Department Store Launches ‘Pokemon Town’ Pop-Up for Family Month Celebration

“Hello, Busan!” Baby Shark Busan Festival 2024

Busan
moderate rain
16 ° C
16 °
16 °
82 %
4.1kmh
75 %
Tue
16 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
21 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 