‘Play Well, Grow Well’: Sacheon City Celebrates Children’s Day 2024

Sacheon City will host the ‘2024 Sacheon City Children’s Day Festival’ at Noeul Square, Sacheon City Hall on May 5th, marking the 102nd Children’s Day.

Organized by the Sacheon City Welfare and Youth Foundation, the event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. under the theme ‘Play Well, Grow Well’.

Children can enjoy 10 engaging stage performances and 25 hands-on activities.

The performance area features pungmul, K-pop dancing, and bands, and the experience area includes face painting, roulette, a bubble experience zone, a magic art photo zone, and key ring making among others.

Programs promoting children’s safety and well-being will be available, including a traffic safety experience and recreational activities.

A free shuttle bus service will ensure easy access to the event venue for all attendees.