Image: Pusan National University Language Education Institute
Lifestyle

PNU Language Education Institute Offering an Afternoon Regular Korean Language Course

By Haps Staff

PNU Language Education Institute (LEI) has announced the introduction of a new course at Pusan National University starting next year.

In a departure from the traditional format of exclusively morning classes offered in spring, summer, fall, and winter within the four-semester system, the institute will now extend regular classes to the afternoon starting next spring.

Image: Pusan National University Language Education Institute

This expansion aims to cater to beginners unfamiliar with the Korean language and foreign individuals holding a visa.

For detailed information, please visit the Afternoon Courses section under Regular Courses on the Pusan National University LEI website.

