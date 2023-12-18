PNU Language Education Institute Offering an Afternoon Regular Korean Language Course

PNU Language Education Institute (LEI) has announced the introduction of a new course at Pusan National University starting next year.

In a departure from the traditional format of exclusively morning classes offered in spring, summer, fall, and winter within the four-semester system, the institute will now extend regular classes to the afternoon starting next spring.

This expansion aims to cater to beginners unfamiliar with the Korean language and foreign individuals holding a visa.

For detailed information, please visit the Afternoon Courses section under Regular Courses on the Pusan National University LEI website.