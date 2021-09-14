Poland Business Week Begins

The Polish Embassy launches the “Poland Business Week” which runs from September 13 to 17, 2021.

The “Poland Business Week” is intended to introduce innovative Polish companies active in fintech, cybersecurity, drones, boats and yachts, cybersecurity, games, medical equipment, and devices. As such the event is aimed at bringing together internationally acclaimed Polish companies offering advanced products and solutions with potential business partners.

Poland Business Week is an event focusing on the promotion of Polish companies offering products and services form new technology segments.

According to its website, Poland Business Week 2021 is organized as a virtual event with a dedicated website that presents Polish companies operating in the following sectors: fintech, cybersecurity, drones, games, yachts, and boats as well as medical devices and equipment.

The event is organized by the Embassy of Poland in Seoul with the support of the Polish Investment and Trade Agency Office in Seoul. Poland Business Week is one of the events within “EU in RoK Umbrella Program” celebrating the 10th anniversary of EU – Republic of Korea Free Trade Agreement.

For more details, please refer to the attached invitation from the Polish embassy or visit www.polandbusinessweek.kr.