Polar Photo Exhibition

The Busan Museum of Natural History of Oceans will hold an exhibition of polar pictures in the special exhibition room on the second floor of the Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum located in Hwamyeong-dong, Buk-gu for 62 days from December 14 to February 13 next year.

This exhibition is a place where you can meet the north and south poles in photos.

For the 7th Polar Photo Contest, photos taken at latitudes higher than 60 degrees south and 60 degrees north, as well as works of polar events and polar industry and research activities held in Korea, were submitted.

A total of 20 prints were selected as the winning works, including 15 points from the selection process.

In the exhibition, videos containing vivid images of the polar regions, such as the polar natural environment, animals and plants, and scientific research, will be screened together.

In addition, 100 pieces out of 10,000 items in the collection of Ji-ho Moon, a professional collector who has collected polar stamps and postcards will be specially unveiled.

Visitors are expected to broaden their understanding of the polar region and realize the importance of polar research through the exhibition.

Anyone can visit the exhibition, but only those who have completed COVID-19 vaccination, those who have confirmed negative PCR test (within 48 hours), or those under the age of 18 can enter.

Admission is free, and it is closed on Mondays.