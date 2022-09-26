Image: Busan Metropolitan Police Agency
NewsBusan News

Police Arrest 72 Vietnamese, 2 Koreans, For Violating the Narcotics Control Act

BeFM News

The police arrested a large number of migrant workers and international students at a drug party.

Busan Metropolitan Police Agency and Busan Immigration Office announced today that they had busted 72 Vietnamese nationals and two Korean business owners on charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act.

The police arrested five, including a Vietnamese man accused of being a major drug dealer.

These individuals allegedly provided or sold illicit substances such as ecstasy and ketamine at a Vietnamese club and singing room in Sasang-gu district and in Changwon City between March and September of this year.

