Police Begin Major Holiday Drunk Driving Crackdown Around the City

The Busan Metropolitan Police will conduct an intensive crackdown on drunk drivers until the end of January for the year-end and New Year holidays.

Police said they will carry out unannounced crackdowns on drunk driving more than once a week during the night and on weekdays, as drunk driving accidents between midnight and the morning hours have been increasing.

There will be crackdowns on ship captains as well as aircraft pilots, and even against drivers during lunch breaks in busy commercial areas.

The peak time for the crackdowns will be between 10 pm and 4 am when 42 percent of all drunk driving accidents occurred in the last three years.

An official from the Busan Police Agency said, “Relevant laws and regulations have been strengthened so that drinking just one serving of alcohol can subject the driver to DUI.”