Police to Begin Major Holiday Drunk Driving Crackdown Around the City

The Busan Police Agency will implement a two-month intensified campaign against drunk driving, spanning from the 1st of December to January 31st of the following year.

The crackdown will involve deploying police personnel, including traffic police and officers, to areas susceptible to drunk driving, such as restaurant and entertainment districts. Recognizing the daytime as a potential blind spot, the crackdowns will occur around the clock.

In addition to intensified enforcement, efforts will be made to raise awareness that ‘drunk driving can be cracked down anytime, anywhere’ through strengthened promotional activities.

Highlighting the impact of their measures, the Busan Police Agency reported a reduction effect of 14.8% in drunk driving-related traffic accidents, with 88 incidents (15.9%), 5 deaths (55.6%), and 124 injuries (55.6%) compared to the previous year until October.

Emphasizing that drunk driving poses a criminal threat to both drivers and citizens, the police urged those attending year-end and New Year gatherings to opt for public transportation after consuming alcohol.

Citizens are encouraged to proactively report vehicles suspected of drunk driving to 112 for the safety of the community.