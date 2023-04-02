Busan News

Police Investigating After Firecrackers Thrown From Gwangalli High-RIse Building

Haps Staff

Police are investigating an incident in which an unidentified person threw firecrackers on the side of the road from a high-rise building near Gwangalli Beach in Busan.

According to the Busan Nambu Police Station on the 2nd, at around 12:20 am, a passerby witnessed someone throwing a lit firecracker from a high-rise building near Gwangalli Beach in Suyeong-gu and reported it to 112.

Police were dispatched after receiving a report, and visited the place where the firecrackers were suspected to have been thrown, but it was found that the lights were off and there was no sign of anyone.

No people were passing by on the roadside at the time, so there were no casualties.

The police believe that charges such as attempted special injury can be applied, and are investigating the exact circumstances of the incident based on eyewitness statements.

