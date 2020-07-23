Police Investigating Taekwondo Instructor For Beating His Students

Police have begun to look into a physical assault case involving a Taekwondo instructor accused of beating and verbally harassing a 12-year-old disciple.

The Busan Dongbu Police Station announced they will look into suspicions of abuse of children.

The disciple has accused the instructor of being assaulted on the 20th at 8 pm at the Taekwondo Dojo for breaking rules during a dodgeball game.

The disciple wrote in a complaint that the instructor had the disciple get on its feet and hands and slammed a wooden board against the buttocks and that the instructor also broke the board who also made verbal harassments against the student using inappropriate language.