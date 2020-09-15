Image: Busan Fire Department Headquarters
Busan News

Police Investigation Deepens as Haeundae Car Crash Driver Was Said to be Driving More Than 140km/hr

Haps Staff

Police found that a 7-car collision in front of the Emart in Haeundae Jung-dong Monday afternoon was caused by a driver speeding over 140km/hr in his Porsche.

Busan Police are investigating the sports car driver for suspicions of illegal drug use. The 45-year-old man who works in real estate reportedly confessed to smoking marijuana in the vehicle just before the accident.

Before the seven-vehicle collision, the driver also caused an accident near the old Sfunz building and ran 500 meters before rear-ending another vehicle at the Jung-dong underpass.

The driver then caused a 7-car collision, hitting a motorcycle and sedan driving ahead before crashing into a bus and other vehicles. Seven people have been seriously injured from the collision.

The sports car driver reportedly did not brake until just before the collision.

Video of the horrific accident went viral on social media with many speechless at the recklessness of the driver.

The speed limit on the road where the accident occurred is 50 km/hr.

Over 60 bank books found in his car

Police are also investigating over 60 personal bank books found in the driver’s car. The police are investigating if there are any crimes related to those as a separate incident.

Driver admits drug use before driving

According to the police, the driver has admitted to smoking marijuana near a famous temple in U-dong, Haeundae-gu before driving. No alcohol was found in the car.

The police are currently asking the National Institute of Science for a detailed analysis of the drugs and he obtained them.

The driver is currently in the hospital with injuries and has said to have hired a lawyer.

The Porsche was also registered in his company’s name.

Haps Staff
Travel

