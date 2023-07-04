Police Launch Investigation Into Unregistered Baby Who Died Eight Days After Being Born

Police have launched an investigation into an unregistered baby that was revealed to have been secretly buried.

The Busan Metropolitan Police Agency is investigating a woman in her 40s, and has booked her without detention.

The agency secured a statement from the woman that the child, born in February 2015, suddenly died just eight days after birth and so she abandoned the body in the hills near her house.

Busan has received 19 investigation requests concerning unreported births. Among these cases, the location of the child has been determined in 8 instances, and in 7 cases, identity verification is currently underway based on the parents’ claim that they handed the child over to a relevant organization.

Efforts are underway to establish contact information for the parents in three cases, while one case involves the secretive burial of infants in Gijang.