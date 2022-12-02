NewsBusan News

Police Officer Booked For Drunk Driving

BeFM News

Yeonje Police Station has booked a Busan police officer for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

The sergeant in question collided with a taxi stopped in front of a traffic light in Yeonje District last week.

His blood alcohol level at the time was over the limit for license cancellation

Police said they will take heavy disciplinary action against the sergeant based on inspection results. They also plan to strengthen on-site inspections in order to establish discipline in public offices.

BeFM News
