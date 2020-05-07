NewsBusan News

Police Officer Fined 3 Million Won for Leaking Personal Information of Suspected Coronavirus Patient

BeFM News

A 45-year-old police officer facing trial for leaking personal information of a person suspected of COVID-19 on social media was fined 3 million won with a deferred sentence.

Judge Lee Seung-eun of the Busan District Court suspended the sentence of a police officer from the Busan Police Department, who was accused of violating the Personal Information Protection Act.

A deferred sentence is a sentence that is suspended until after a defendant has completed a period of probation.

If the defendant fulfills the stipulations surrounding probation, a judge may then throw out the sentence and guilty plea, clearing the incident from their record.

Travel

