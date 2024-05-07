Police Rescue Two Drunk Swimmers at Cheongsapo

Two drunk teenagers had to be rescued at Cheongsapo Pier in Haeundae-gu after jumping into the water early Tuesday morning.

According to the Haeundae Police Station in Busan on the 7th, a report was received at 1:58 a.m. that “three friends had fallen into the sea.”

According to the police, four 19-year-old men entered the sea at Cheongsapo Pier while intoxicated.

Two of them were able to get out of the water on their own, but the other two were found to be unable to get out and were rescued by the police.

One of the men suffered minor abrasions to his back and arms while the others were unharmed.