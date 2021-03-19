Police Searching For Man Who Allegedly Wore a Thong at a Cafe in Gwangalli

Busan Police are investigating an incident late Thursday night when reports of a man going pantless and allegedly wearing only a thong at a cafe in Gwangalli were received by 112.

According to the Busan Police Agency, the man ordered coffee around 11:07 p.m. and was wearing a white windbreaker and only thong underwear.

He then walked around the cafe’s first and second floors to the surprise of other customers but had left the store before the police arrived.

Police are searching for the man who could face misdemeanor charges of overexposure.

Overexposure, which includes exposing your genitals or buttocks according to Korean law, is under the Minor Penalty Act and violators face court judgment of no more than a 200,000 won fine or 30 days detention.