Image: Busan Police Agency
NewsBusan News

Police Searching For Man Who Allegedly Wore a Thong at a Cafe in Gwangalli

Haps Staff

Busan Police are investigating an incident late Thursday night when reports of a man going pantless and allegedly wearing only a thong at a cafe in Gwangalli were received by 112.

According to the Busan Police Agency, the man ordered coffee around 11:07 p.m. and was wearing a white windbreaker and only thong underwear.

He then walked around the cafe’s first and second floors to the surprise of other customers but had left the store before the police arrived.

Police are searching for the man who could face misdemeanor charges of overexposure.

Overexposure, which includes exposing your genitals or buttocks according to Korean law, is under the Minor Penalty Act and violators face court judgment of no more than a 200,000 won fine or 30 days detention.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Youth Do Dream Center Selected For The ‘2021 Youth Center Operation Project’

BeFM News -
The city of Busan said that the Youth Do Dream Center, which is operated as a complex communication space that provides a variety of services including youth job counseling, has been selected for the '2021 Youth Center Operation Project' by the Ministry of Employment and Labor.
Read more
Busan News

Six Join in the Busan Mayoral By-Election Race on Day 1

BeFM News -
On the first day of registration for the April 7th Busan mayoral by-election, six people registered as candidates yesterday. 
Read more
Busan News

City of Busan Looks to Tackle Fine Dust Problems

BeFM News -
The city of Busan said it will start fine dust cleaning procedures to counter bad levels of fine particulate matter blanketing the city this month.
Read more
Busan News

Second Stage of Donghae Nambu Line Connecting Busan to Ulsan to Open in September

Haps Staff -
The second section of the Donghae Nambu Line is expected to open in September, bringing with it a big change to public transportation in the southeastern part of the country.
Read more
Busan News

Local Residents Positive About New Gadeokdo Airport

BeFM News -
A public opinion poll suggested that the new Gadeokdo Airport will bring about a positive contribution to the win-win development in the southeast region and help establish a megacity in the southeast region.
Read more
Busan News

Social Distancing Level 1.5 Extended Two More Weeks in Busan

BeFM News -
The city of Busan will extend the city-wide social distancing level 1.5 for two more weeks from Sunday.
Read more

The Latest

Busan
broken clouds
11 ° C
11 °
11 °
58 %
4.6kmh
75 %
Fri
11 °
Sat
12 °
Sun
14 °
Mon
11 °
Tue
14 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 