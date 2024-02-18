Police Searching for Two Foreigners Who Parachuted From LCT in Haeundae

Haeundae Police are searching for two suspected foreigners who allegedly parachuted from the 99th floor of the LCT skyscraper.

The incident which happened last Thursday, has raised concerns about security and potential copycat attempts.

According to police, the individuals gained unauthorized access to LCT on February 15th and jumped around 7 a.m. While initial reports mentioned someone jumping, no injuries or parachute sightings were confirmed.

Investigators believe the individuals, likely experienced “base jumpers,” accessed the 99th-floor observatory to perform the illegal stunt.

This event echoes a similar incident in 2019, where two Russians parachuted from a different Haeundae high-rise, including LCT. They faced fines, a travel ban, and public controversy.

The police investigation aims to identify and locate the individuals involved.