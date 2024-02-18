Busan News

Police Searching for Two Foreigners Who Parachuted From LCT in Haeundae

By Haps Staff

Haeundae Police are searching for two suspected foreigners who allegedly parachuted from the 99th floor of the LCT skyscraper.

The incident which happened last Thursday, has raised concerns about security and potential copycat attempts.

According to police, the individuals gained unauthorized access to LCT on February 15th and jumped around 7 a.m. While initial reports mentioned someone jumping, no injuries or parachute sightings were confirmed.

Investigators believe the individuals, likely experienced “base jumpers,” accessed the 99th-floor observatory to perform the illegal stunt.

This event echoes a similar incident in 2019, where two Russians parachuted from a different Haeundae high-rise, including LCT. They faced fines, a travel ban, and public controversy.

The police investigation aims to identify and locate the individuals involved.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Mayor Park Meets With Ambassadors to Britain and Kazakhstan

Amphibious Bus Plans Delayed Once Again

BMOE Announces 2024 Basic Plan for English Education Activation

Government Reaffirms its Plan to Open Gadeok New Airport by December 2029

Busan to Force Demolition on Haeundae Beach Food Stalls

Groundwork Being Laid to Promote Barefoot Walking

The Latest

Mayor Park Meets With Ambassadors to Britain and Kazakhstan

F1963 Family Music Concert

What’s On in Busan: February 19 – February 25

Tea Market and Tea Cafe to be Opened at Hadong Wild Tea Experience Center

Expansion of Dalbit Children’s Hospital in Haeundae to Enhance Pediatric Medical Care

Tongdosa Temple’s Cheonwangmun Gate in Yangsan Designated as National Treasure

Busan
overcast clouds
13 ° C
13 °
13 °
94 %
2.1kmh
100 %
Sun
16 °
Mon
16 °
Tue
10 °
Wed
9 °
Thu
7 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 