Police to Conduct Special Crackdown On Lodging Establishments and Restaurants

By BeFM News

The city of Busan will conduct a special crackdown on illegal operations of lodging establishments and restaurants near tourist attractions from July 15 to August 31, during the summer vacation season.

This crackdown aims to provide tourists with a safe food and public hygiene environment, thereby enhancing Busan’s image as a ‘global hub city.’

The city will focus on unregistered lodging establishments around tourist attractions and popular restaurants near tourist spots.

For restaurants, the inspection will thoroughly check the hygiene status, reuse of food, and compliance with the expiration dates of ingredients, particularly in places serving Busan’s signature dishes like pork soup, milmyeon, raw fish, and fish cakes.

