The Busan Regional Metropolitan Police Agency will begin enhanced crackdowns from today on drunk driving with checkpoints being set up at night and in the morning.

This year has seen a 41% increase in drunk drivers around the city.

The police plan to set up checkpoints at different locations around the city while also changing the crackdown’s time and place frequently.

They are also planning to target “hungover drunk drivers” who hit the streets early going to work after a night on the town.