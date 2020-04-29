NewsBusan News

Police to Step Up Traffic Management Ahead of Long Weekend

BeFM News

The Busan Metropolitan Police Agency will step up traffic management during the long period of holidays starting today.

Police will dispatch 210 traffic officers every day during the holiday period on recreation areas and highways.

They will also provide real-time congestion reports and mobilize 18 police motorcycles to prepare for emergencies on major areas of traffic including Centum City, Gijang, Children’s Grand Park, and Busan Citizens Park.

They will also set up S-shape courses for drunk driving crackdowns and increase patrols to prevent nighttime pedestrian accidents.

 

Travel

