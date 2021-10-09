NewsBusan News

Police Using Improved Breathalyzers to Catch Drunk Drivers

Busan police have started to intensively crackdown against drunk drivers using improved alcohol breathalyzers.

Since last month, the police have been using a new type of alcohol breathalyzer, which can check for the driver’s alcohol level without requiring them to blow into the devices.

The new devices have been replacing the more traditional versions in consideration of social distancing in effect due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

The non-contact sensor, developed last year to prevent the spread of COVID-19, adopted a method that analyzes the air emitted during breathing.

However, when used in a ventilated car, the alcohol sensor did not work properly.

The device had since been upgraded so that it is now capable of both contact and non-contact detection, and the alcohol detection sensor has been improved, and the accuracy has been further improved by having a built-in motor that will suck in air into the device.

 

