Polish Jazz Band Nene Heroine to Perform in Busan October 25

Polish jazz band Nene Heroine will perform in Busan on Sunday, October 25, bringing its distinctive blend of jazz, psychedelia and experimental rock to the city’s Jazz & Wine concert series.

The performance will take place at Space 101.1 in Jung-gu, beginning at 5 p.m., as the 149th edition of the Jazz & Wine series.

The Busan concert will conclude the band’s first Asian tour, which includes performances in Hong Kong, Xiamen, Beijing and Taiwan’s Taichung Jazz Festival.

Based in Gdańsk, Poland, Nene Heroine combines jazz improvisation with elements of dub, post-rock, analogue synthesizers and psychedelic music. The band’s sound balances experimental arrangements with melodic compositions.

The four-member group will perform material from its latest album, 4, released in 2025 through Mystic Production.

The album explores themes inspired by Slavic culture and the four natural elements of water, fire, air and earth, combining atmospheric soundscapes with rhythmic experimentation.

The band consists of Michael Zismann on guitar, Peter Stanley Chester on saxophone and Juno synthesizer, Tony Sadeky on bass guitar and Moog synthesizer, and Stan Corazon on drums.

The concert is part of the JAZZ PO POLSKU “Around the World” project, an international initiative launched in 2023 to introduce Polish jazz musicians to audiences overseas.

Since its launch, the project has organized more than 250 events across 25 countries, featuring over 100 Polish artists.

The initiative is organized by the JAZZ PO POLSKU Foundation with support from Poland’s Ministry of Culture and National Heritage. Partners include the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Seoul, the Polish Institute in Beijing and the City of Gdańsk.