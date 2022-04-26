What are the Worst Times of Day for Pollen Allergy Sufferers in Busan?

Pollen allergy sufferers may want to take extra precautions in the morning as a recent study indicates.

The Busan City Institute for Health and Environment released a study on the atmospheric distribution of pollen around the city, which is the leading cause of spring and fall allergies.

The Busan Metropolitan City Institute of Health & Environment announced the results of surveying pollen characteristics in the past 10 years (2010-2020) and said that concentrations of pollen were highest from mid-April to mid-May.

By time of day, research found that pollen concentrations in the atmosphere were highest from 11 am to 2 pm when plants are most active.

Pollen in spring was contributed most by the pine family (77%), oak family (8%), birch family (3%), and cedar family (1%).

The institute organizes pollen survey results in the air by period and region and publishes them in the Living Environment section of the Institute’s website.