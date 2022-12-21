Pop Art Exhibition ‘Freya’s Palette’ at Namhaegak to Begin Friday

The Namhae Tourism and Culture Foundation announced that the ‘Freya‘s Palette’ exhibition will be held at Namhaegak from the 23rd to the 8th of January next year in Namhae.

In this exhibition, about 20 pop artworks by Josh Freya, a pop artist who is active in various European countries such as London and Paris, will be displayed.

‘Freya’s Palette Exhibition‘ consists of attractive works of colorful collaboration, such as oil paint, acrylic, and printing, and is expected to evoke a new impression even though it is unfamiliar in harmony with the exhibition space on the second floor of Namhaegak, which preserves the atmosphere of the old building.

Along with this, programs such as a ‘Pop Art Experience‘ and ‘Color Psychological Counseling‘ will be held on the 28th, where local students can familiarize themselves with contemporary art.

‘Meeting with the Artist‘, which provides counseling for students interested in design-related careers, is being prepared on Wednesday, January 4th.

‘Freya’s Palette Exhibition‘ will be held for two weeks from the 23rd to January 8th of next year in the special exhibition room on the 2nd floor of Namhaegak.

Namhaegak’s operating hours are from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, except Mondays.

Artist Josh Freya said, “ I am very happy to be able to present about 20 pieces of pop art that can feel warm love during the Christmas holiday . ” I look forward to having a unique experience that awakens people’s brains and awakens their thoughts . ”