Popeye’s Eyes Return to Korea

Popeye’s, which ended a 26-year run in Korea last December, is looking to break back into the Korean market.

The Korea Times has reported that “Daewoo Development is in talks with the brand owner of Popeyes, Restaurant Brands International (RBI), to become the domestic operator of the franchise”.

It also mentioned that the company is already beginning to fill in key positions in the company here with aims to open again by the end of the year.

Opened in Apgujeong in Seoul in 1994, the franchise once had over 200 locations in the country.