Popeye’s Set to Open First Store Next Month

Popeye’s return to Korea after a two-year hiatus is confirmed as it will open its first location in Seoul next month.

The first location is set to open near Gangnam Station.

Earlier this year, the Popeyes brand and Silla Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Silla Co., announced they entered into an exclusive Master Franchise and Development Agreement to develop and open hundreds of restaurants across South Korea in the coming years.

Popeyes is committed to bringing its digital innovation to South Korea with an emphasis on a seamless guest experience as restaurants will feature digital ordering screens, mobile ordering, and delivery, to serve guests in the iconic hospitable way that is characteristic of the brand.

Popeyes Chicken ended its 26 years of business in Korea at the end of 2020 after failing to buy a buyer and TS Food & System ended its licensing agreement.

Opened in Apgujeong in Seoul in 1994, the franchise once had over 200 locations in the country.