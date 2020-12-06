Image: Facebook/Popeye's Korea
Popeyes to End its 26-Year Run in Korea

Haps Staff

Popeyes Chicken will end its 26 years of business in Korea after failing to buy a buyer and ending speculation that its days were numbered in the country.

TS Food & System announced it will end its licensing agreement at the end of this month and that it failed to find another candidate to take over.

Opened in Apgujeong in Seoul in 1994, the franchise once had over 200 locations in the country.

Rumors of the franchise leaving the country gained steam in September.

There are only 10 outlets currently left in the country.

 

Haps Staff
