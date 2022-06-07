Popeyes to Open By Year’s End in South Korea

Popeyes is making its return to South Korea this year with “hundreds” of locations possible in the next few years.

Earlier this year, The Popeyes brand and Silla Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Silla Co., announced they have entered into an exclusive Master Franchise and Development Agreement to develop and open hundreds of restaurants across South Korea in the coming years.

Popeyes is committed to bringing its digital innovation to South Korea with an emphasis on a seamless guest experience as restaurants will feature digital ordering screens, mobile ordering, and delivery, to serve guests in the iconic hospitable way that is characteristic of the brand.

Popeyes Chicken ended its 26 years of business in Korea at the end of 2020 after failing to buy a buyer and TS Food & System ended its licensing agreement.

Opened in Apgujeong in Seoul in 1994, the franchise once had over 200 locations in the country.